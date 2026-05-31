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No free metro travel for RCB fans on May 31: BMRCL

In a statement, the BMRCL said it had neither announced nor approved any scheme providing free metro travel for RCB fans or any other category of passengers on Sunday.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 23:40 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 23:40 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsIPLRCBBMRCL

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