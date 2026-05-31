No free metro travel for RCB fans on May 31: BMRCL

<p>Bengaluru: Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has refuted social media posts and advertisements claiming cricket fans can travel for free on metro trains on Sunday, when the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) plays against Gujarat Titans in the IPL final at Ahmedabad. </p>.<p>In a statement, the BMRCL said it had neither announced nor approved any scheme providing free metro travel for RCB fans or any other category of passengers on Sunday. </p>.BMRCL extends metro services for upcoming IPL T-20 matches in Bengaluru.<p>The BMRCL said it had granted no permission, authorisation or approval to any individual, organisation or entity to advertise, promote or represent that metro travel would be free on the said date. </p>