No Instagram reels & social media posts in uniform: Bengaluru Police chief B Dayananda orders cops

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Tuesday warned police officers and personnel from making reels and uploading them on social media while in uniform and on duty, as it would bring disrepute to the department.

His statement came a day after a circular was issued by the office of the commissioner, in which he said that creating reels in uniform not only amounted to indiscipline, but is also against the rules of the department.

As police are also part of society, its natural that societal flaws are also found in them, he said. In recent days, police officials and staff have developed a habit of creating reels, shorts and videos while in uniform and posting them on social media. It does not bring good repute to the department, he asserted.