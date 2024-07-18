No land finalised or tenders issued for waste disposal: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday categorically denied any wrongdoing in the integrated solid waste management plan, stating that the civic body has neither finalised the land for garbage disposal nor floated tenders.

He said contractors who are in the system bypassing the tendering process are spreading false information.

He made these remarks a day after DH reported about the proposal — prepared by RITES Ltd — pegging the cost at Rs 90,000 crore over a period of 30 years. Officials also dismissed the proposal, saying the estimates are far from the truth.