No land finalised or tenders issued for waste disposal: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday categorically denied any wrongdoing in the integrated solid waste management plan, stating that the civic body has neither finalised the land for garbage disposal nor floated tenders.
He said contractors who are in the system bypassing the tendering process are spreading false information.
He made these remarks a day after DH reported about the proposal — prepared by RITES Ltd — pegging the cost at Rs 90,000 crore over a period of 30 years. Officials also dismissed the proposal, saying the estimates are far from the truth.
"When we have not identified the place for the solid waste disposal system and no tenders were called, how is it possible to give the work to a blacklisted firm?" the Bengaluru Development Minister said.
He said the BBMP is in the process of identifying four places to establish an integrated solid waste management system in different corners of the city.
Regarding contracts for collection and transportation of garbage, the Deputy Chief Minister said the matter is in court.
“In the last three days, the disposal of garbage has been stopped by residents of Mandur. We are looking for an alternative place, including the vacant NICE land,” he said, adding that no decision will be taken without the approval of the state Cabinet and the Legislature.
Published 17 July 2024, 21:29 IST