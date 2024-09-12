No language angle in factory worker’s attack: Bengaluru Police

Bengaluru: A factory worker was allegedly attacked over a minor disagreement on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Wednesday, which was initially misrepresented as a language dispute, police said.
The 40-year-old victim Shivalinga was attacked by one of three co-workers around 8.30 am while they were on the job. All four people worked as weavers at a private garments factory in Anekal town, Bengaluru Rural district.
Police said Shivalinga had objected to the suspect wearing a strong perfume. The disagreement escalated when the suspect struck him with a metal object.
Police said that Shivalinga had raised the issue a few times in the past.
Shivalinga sustained a minor injury and was taken to the hospital. An FIR was filed at the Anekal police station, and the suspects were arrested.
“This incident was not related to language,” CK Baba, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural, said, offering a clarification on the situation.
While Shivalinga told some Kannada TV channels that he was attacked as he didn't speak in Hindi, his complaint to the police made no mention of it.
