No language angle in factory worker’s attack: Bengaluru Police

Bengaluru: A factory worker was allegedly attacked over a minor disagreement on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Wednesday, which was initially misrepresented as a language dispute, police said.

The 40-year-old victim Shivalinga was attacked by one of three co-workers around 8.30 am while they were on the job. All four people worked as weavers at a private garments factory in Anekal town, Bengaluru Rural district.

Police said Shivalinga had objected to the suspect wearing a strong perfume. The disagreement escalated when the suspect struck him with a metal object.

Police said that Shivalinga had raised the issue a few times in the past.