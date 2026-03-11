<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> police have ordered a temporary ban on liquor sales around Freedom Park due to a planned protest by the Internal Reservation Struggle Committee on Thursday.</p>.<p>The committee has called for a large-scale demonstration against the state government’s decision not to implement internal reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs).</p>.Liquor industry in Karnataka apprehensive about govt’s next move.<p>As a precautionary measure to maintain law and order and prevent disturbances caused by people under the influence of alcohol, authorities have decided to prohibit liquor sales in police station jurisdictions surrounding Freedom Park.</p>.<p>Accordingly, liquor sales will be banned in all bars, restaurants and liquor outlets under the limits of the Upparpet (Majestic), KR Market, Cottonpet, Kalasipalyam and Chamarajpet police stations in the West Division, as well as the Seshadripuram, High Grounds and Halasuru Gate police stations in the Central Division.</p>.<p>The prohibition will be in effect from 1 am on Thursday until 10 am on Friday.</p>