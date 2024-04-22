JOIN US
No liquor sales in parts of city tomorrow due to Bengaluru Karaga

The temporary restriction will occur from 4 pm on April 23 to 10 am on April 24.
Last Updated 22 April 2024, 16:34 IST

Bengaluru: Given the Bengaluru Karaga procession in the city on Tuesday, city police commissioner B Dayananda has restricted the sale of liquor. The temporary restriction will occur from 4 pm on April 23 to 10 am on April 24.

During this time, all bars, wine stores, pubs and other places selling liquor — except those with CL-4 (clubs) and CL-6A (star hotel) licenses — would be shut in City Market, Kalasipalya, Cottonpete and Upparpete police station limits, the order read.

(Published 22 April 2024, 16:34 IST)
