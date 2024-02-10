No metro service from MG Road to Indiranagar for two hours tomorrow

Bengaluru: There will be no metro service between MG Road and Indiranagar from 7 am to 9 am on Sunday.
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Friday said it would be taking up maintenance works on Sunday between the MG Road and Trinity stations on the Purple Line. To facilitate the work, train services would be curtailed between MG Road and Indiranagar for two hours in the morning, it added.
Accordingly, train services on the Purple Line will run only between MG Road and Challaghatta and between Indiranagar and Whitefield (Kadugodi) during those two hours.
After 9 am, regular services will start on the entire Purple Line (Challaghatta-Whitefield).
No change on Green Line
There will be no change in train services on the Green Line, which would start as usual at 7 am from all terminal stations, the BMRCL said.