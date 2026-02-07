Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BJP leaders claim Centre has put Bengaluru Metro hike on hold; no official word yet

DCM to discuss with BMRCL on Monday; sources warn withholding increase could open Pandora's box.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 15:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 February 2026, 15:49 IST
Bengaluru newsNamma Metrofare hike

Follow us on :

Follow Us