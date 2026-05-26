No proposal before Karnataka govt to establish nuclear power plant in Western Ghats: Eshwar Khandre

<p>Udupi: Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eshwar-khandre">Eshwar Khandre</a> said that no proposal, on establishing a nuclear power plant in the Western Ghats, had come before the Karnataka government.</p>.<p>Eshwar Khandre was responding after his attention was drawn to protests in parts of Sagar (in Shivamogga) and Uttara Kannada over reports of a possible nuclear project being established in the ecologically sensitive region. When repeatedly questioned about reports of surveys linked to a nuclear power project, Khandre maintained that no such proposal had reached the government. He claimed that survey activities had not come to his notice and he will respond after examining the issue.</p>.<p>Responding to queries from mediapersons on Monday, the minister said that the government is committed to protecting the Western Ghats and will not allow any activity that could damage the biodiversity-rich ecosystem. </p>.<p>Referring to Kasturirangan Report, he said government had rejected its implementation after considering the opinions of local residents. “Both ‘lives and livelihoods’ of people had to be protected,” he said and added that nearly 83% of the Western Ghats was under protection through reserved forests, wildlife sanctuaries and national parks.</p>.Western Ghats under siege as years of ignored warnings trigger ecological alarm.<p>Describing the region as world’s eighth biodiversity hotspot, he said it has been home to a vast range of plant species, animals, birds, insects and Shola forests, besides being the source of many rivers and playing a crucial role in bringing rainfall. Minister said government had taken many measures for environmental conservation, including clearing forest encroachments across the state, addressing human-animal conflict and implementing biodiversity conservation programmes.</p>.<p>“We will not allow any harm to the Western Ghats,” he declared. Responding to complaints that residents were unable to obtain land ownership documents due to deemed forest issue, the minister said the government was working on a permanent solution. On environmentalists complaining about river pollution and increasing human intervention in Kollur, under Mookambika Wildlife Division jurisdiction, Khandre said environmentalists should submit their findings to Forest and Environment departments.</p>.<p>He said senior officials and experts would study the issue and recommend necessary action.</p>.<p>Khandre also confirmed that the government was considering a proposal to declare the ‘Malabar Tree Toad’ as state frog and the ‘Tuduve honeybee’ as the state bee soon.</p>.<p><strong>Quote:</strong> </p><p>“Survey activities had not come to his notice and he will respond after examining the issue."</p><p>- Eshwar Khandre, Minister for Forest Ecology and Environment</p>.<p>“Survey activities had not come to his notice and he will respond after examining the issue.</p>