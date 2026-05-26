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No proposal before Karnataka govt to establish nuclear power plant in Western Ghats: Eshwar Khandre

Referring to Kasturirangan Report, he said government had rejected its implementation after considering the opinions of local residents.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 22:58 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 22:58 IST
India NewsKarnatakaEshwar Khandre

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