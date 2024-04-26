No relief: Bengaluru's April agony drags on

Bengaluru has consistently witnessed maximum temperatures above 37 degrees Celsius for the past four days. A closer look at the data shows that the city has recorded temperatures of 37 degrees Celsius or above on at least 10 days this month, indicating an increase in the number of hot days. Since 2014, Bengaluru has exceeded the 37 degrees Celsius mark in April only in 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2021.
Officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bengaluru noted that in those years, temperatures only exceeded 37 degrees Celsius for one or two days, never for as prolonged a period as this year.
“The highest temperature is usually recorded on one or two days of the year. But this year, on two days in April, the city has recorded 37.6 degrees Celsius and over 37 degrees Celsius on many occasions,” a senior IMD official said.
So far, in 2016, Bengaluru recorded the hottest April day with temperatures reaching up to 39.2 degrees Celsius. Interestingly, the data also revealed that this April, the highest temperature has surpassed the normal average temperature for Bengaluru on every day except April 20, when the city recorded 34 degrees Celsius, which is equal to the normal average temperature for April.
El Niño’s effect continues
IMD scientists attribute the condition to the El Niño effect and global warming.
“This summer, the impact of El Niño is high, hence the increasing temperatures and hot days. Also, global warming is manifesting in such ways,” explained A Prasad, a senior scientist with IMD Bengaluru.
Another official mentioned that the lack of rain has left the city hotter. “Rains usually bring a respite from the heat. This year, due to climatic conditions, the city did not receive any rain, and hence the number of hot days has also increased,” the official stated.
