No relief: Bengaluru's April agony drags on

Bengaluru has consistently witnessed maximum temperatures above 37 degrees Celsius for the past four days. A closer look at the data shows that the city has recorded temperatures of 37 degrees Celsius or above on at least 10 days this month, indicating an increase in the number of hot days. Since 2014, Bengaluru has exceeded the 37 degrees Celsius mark in April only in 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2021.