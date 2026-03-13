Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

No shortage of PNG supply in Bengaluru, says GAIL

The official assured BCIC members that the government has increased domestic LPG production and therefore, domestic LPG users need not worry about the steady supply.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 21:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 21:57 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsGailPNG

Follow us on :

Follow Us