<p>Bengaluru: There is no shortage of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) supply in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> and hotels and industries connected to the PNG network will continue to receive uninterrupted supply without disruption to their operations, a senior official of GAIL Gas Limited said.</p>.<p>Addressing members of the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) here on Thursday, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Chief General Manager (CGD) & OIC of GAIL Gas Limited, said, “Piped Natural Gas supply in Bengaluru remains stable and fully under control. Industries, hotels and commercial establishments connected to the PNG network need not be concerned, as there is no disruption in supply and business operations will continue uninterrupted. Those eateries and hotels using commercial LPG and concerned about supply can switch over to the PNG line subject to availability within just two months.”</p>.Curbs may hit 1,500 industries, commercial units dependent on PNG in Karnataka .<p>The official assured BCIC members that the government has increased domestic LPG production and therefore, domestic LPG users need not worry about the steady supply. “We at GAIL are steadily expanding our pipeline network and ready to provide fresh piped gas connections across the city of Bengaluru so that more consumers can shift to PNG, which is not only efficient, but also a cleaner and more sustainable energy solution,” Singh said.</p>.<p>“India is not entirely dependent on a single international source, as natural gas imports are sourced from multiple regions,” he added.</p>.<p>The official also referred to a Government of India gazette notification aimed at better management of natural gas supply. As per the notification, industrial and commercial users will receive up to 80 per cent of their average gas consumption over the past six months, while domestic and CNG segments will continue to receive 100 per cent supply. The measure is intended to rationalise usage and ensure equitable distribution of gas during the current global supply uncertainties.</p>.<p>He clarified that industries can still consume beyond the 80 per cent threshold, but such additional usage will be billed at a different price band. He said the temporary rationalisation is primarily aimed at discouraging wastage and ensuring efficient utilisation of gas across sectors, while maintaining uninterrupted supply.</p>