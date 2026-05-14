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No SOP yet; Karnataka mulls EV charging safety norms after auto driver's death

STILL ‘EV’OLVING: As electric vehicle ecosystem grows, recurring mishaps raise concerns
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 03:59 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 03:59 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsElectric Vehicle

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