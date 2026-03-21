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No vending on roads, footpaths: GBA plans policy 

The meeting also decided to resume towing of vehicles parked in unauthorised places.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 01:43 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 01:43 IST
BengaluruKarntaka Newsstreet vendorsGBA

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