<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/street-vendor">Street vendors</a> are likely to be barred from undertaking commercial activities on arterial and sub-arterial roads in Bengaluru, with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) planning to formulate a new footpath policy for the city.</p>.<p>The decision was made at the first executive committee meeting of the GBA, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, on Friday. The meeting also decided to resume towing of vehicles parked in unauthorised places. </p>.<p>Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said the GBA will create designated vending zones on certain roads to ensure footpaths are free from encroachments.</p>.Street vending deregulation: Balancing livelihoods with public health.<p>“Citizens are struggling to move on footpaths. We will formulate a policy keeping in mind the interest of pedestrians and street vendors. All the MLAs have expressed their consensus on this,” the deputy CM said after holding a separate meeting with legislators of Bengaluru. </p>.<p>Around 60,000 street vendors are registered with the GBA.</p>.<p>“About half of them have applied for push carts under GBA’s welfare programme. Going forward, only those with identity cards will be allowed to do business. We will not allow push carts to be left on the road. Vendors must take it home,” Shivakumar said. </p>.<p>On unauthorised parking, he said each corporation will hire two vehicles for towing of vehicles. “We will tow the vehicles parked in no-parking areas,” he said. </p>.<p>Earlier, the GBA had proposed a penalty of Rs 650 for unauthorised parking of two-wheelers and Rs 1,000 for cars. </p>.<p>During the meeting, the MLAs also urged the GBA to clear old and abandoned vehicles parked on roads. </p>