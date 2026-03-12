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No vendor to sit near dangerous walls: D K Shivakumar

Vendors, however, pushed back, saying the move would hurt their livelihood.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 21:09 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 21:09 IST
Bengaluru newsD K Shivakumar

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