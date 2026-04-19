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No water, no toilets, no rest: What female gig workers in Bengaluru endure on the job

Workers also pointed to the lack of resting spaces, forcing many to rest on footpaths and at bus stands.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 20:11 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 20:11 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsfemale workforce

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