Non-bailable arrest warrant issued against builder Sushil of Mantri Developers

Bengaluru: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) in New Delhi has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Sushil P Mantri of Mantri Developers Pvt Ltd.

The quasi-judicial commission issued the warrant dated September 2 and directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Cubbon Park police station in Bengaluru to execute the warrant and produce Mantri at 10.30 am on September 23.

“You are hereby directed to execute this Non-Bailable Warrant of arrest against Mr Sushil Mantri, Chairman and Managing Director of the Judgment Debtor Company i.e. M/s. Mantri Estate Management Pvt. Ltd, and to produce him before this Hon'ble National Commission on 23.09.2024 at 10:30 A.M., the next hearing date in the case. Herein fail not,” the order signed by Iqbal Ahmed, Joint Registrar, said.

“A report on Execution of this Warrant of Arrest (Non-Bailable), be sent to this Registry at the earliest for placing it before the Hon'ble Commission on 23.09.2024 at 10:30 AM.”

A copy of the warrant, issued based on consumer complaint no 163 of 2020, was also sent to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Bengaluru.