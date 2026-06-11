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Non-existent property used to secure Rs 70-lakh loan; FIR registered

The fraud came to light after the borrower defaulted on the loan repayments.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 02:44 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 02:44 IST
BengaluruCrimeFIRbank

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