Non-existent property used to secure Rs 70-lakh loan; FIR registered

<p>Bengaluru: A loan fraud involving a non-existent property has come to light after the Halasuru Gate police registered a case against a borrower, a bank official, and others for allegedly forging documents and cheating a cooperative bank of Rs 70 lakh.</p>.<p>According to a senior police officer, the complaint was filed by Prasanna DR, General Manager of Nyayamitra Sahakari Bank.</p>.<p>In his complaint, he stated that Prakash H had approached the bank in 2023 seeking a loan of Rs 1 crore. The proposal was placed before the bank's board of directors, which reportedly authorised the then chairman and officials concerned to verify the legal documents and obtain the necessary clearances before processing the loan.</p>.CBI conducts searches in Rs 661 crore IDFC First Bank-AU Finance Bank fraud case.<p>The property documents submitted by the borrower were referred to the bank's legal adviser for scrutiny.</p>.<p>The first legal opinion reportedly raised objections and pointed out deficiencies in the documents.</p>.<p>Instead of placing the opinion before the board of directors for further consideration, the matter was referred to another legal adviser, who suggested that the loan could be sanctioned subject to the production of certain documents. However, the second legal opinion was also not placed before the board, and several documents mentioned in the opinion were never obtained.</p>.<p>Despite these shortcomings, a loan of Rs 70 lakh was sanctioned and disbursed to the borrower.</p>.<p>The fraud came to light after the borrower defaulted on the loan repayments.</p>.<p>Following the default, the bank directed its officials to conduct a field verification of the property offered as collateral.</p>.<p>During the inspection, bank representatives learnt from local residents that the site neither belonged to the borrower nor to the purported seller, and that the property described in the documents did not exist at the stated location.</p>.<p>Subsequent verification revealed that fake records had been created to portray the property as genuine.</p>.<p>The complainant alleged that forged GBA (BBMP) khata documents and other supporting records were generated with the assistance of certain civic officials. These fabricated documents were then submitted to the bank to secure the loan.</p>.<p>Three accused, including the former in-charge branch manager, have been named in the FIR. They have been booked on charges of cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy. Notices will be issued to the accused shortly as part of the ongoing investigation, the police officer said.</p>