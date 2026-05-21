Bengaluru North City Corporation races to finish lake works ahead of monsoon

<p>Bengaluru: With monsoon approaching, the Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) plans to complete pending sewage diversion works near Puttenahalli Lake within 10 days to prevent flooding in the area.</p>.<p>Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar on Wednesday inspected flood-prone stretches near Ramanashree California Gardens and Esteem Northwood apartment complexes adjoining Puttenahalli Lake, where residents faced severe inundation during the heavy rains of 2024.</p>.<p>The rajakaluve connected to the lake had been closed after sewage water began flowing into the drain.</p>.<p>The matter had also reached the National Green Tribunal (NGT) as the area falls under Forest Department jurisdiction, resulting in an interim stay order.</p>.Bengaluru East civic body pushes lake revival, sets 20-day deadline.<p>Subsequently, underground sewage pipeline works were taken up after securing the required permissions.</p>.<p>The corporation said nearly 90% of the sewage diversion work in the rajakaluve has been completed.</p>.<p>During the inspection, the commissioner instructed engineers to finish the remaining work within 10 days and ensure permanent measures are put in place to avoid water stagnation during the monsoon.</p>.<p>The remaining work to reconnect the rajakaluve to Puttenahalli Lake is yet to begin.</p>.<p>Officials said the Forest Department has now granted permission for diversion works aimed at preventing flooding in the area during heavy rainfall.</p>.<p>Representatives from the Forest Department and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) were present during the inspection.</p>