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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru North City Corporation races to finish lake works ahead of monsoon

The matter had also reached the National Green Tribunal (NGT) as the area falls under Forest Department jurisdiction, resulting in an interim stay order.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 21:25 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 21:25 IST
BengalurumonsoonSewageLake

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