<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) has given 20 stray dogs for adoption.</p>.<p>The corporation said the initiative is part of its efforts towards humane management of stray dogs, and promotion of adoption and animal welfare. The dogs were adopted by Sujaya Jagadish.</p>.<p>“The adoption process has been carried out in accordance with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, following humane procedures. All adopted dogs have been vaccinated with ARV and combined vaccines, sterilised under the ABC programme, health-checked, and properly tagged by the corporation,” a statement by the BNCC said.</p>.<p>Sujaya has assured she will provide proper food, shelter, medical care, and humane treatment to the adopted dogs under the corporation’s adoption programme, the officials said.</p>.Gujarat govt circular asking teachers to count stray dogs sparks row.<p>“The adoption of street dogs significantly contributes to humane population control, protection of public health, and overall animal welfare in the city,” said BNCC Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar. He appealed to citizens to come forward and adopt street dogs as part of their social responsibility.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Adopt a stray </p>.<p>Citizens interested in adopting stray dogs can contact the Animal Husbandry Department of the corporation at: Office of the Chief Veterinary Officer, Animal Husbandry Department, Bengaluru North City Corporation, Amruthahalli Main Road, Byatarayanapura. Email: adyelahanka@gmail.com.</p>