Bengaluru North City Corporation gives 20 stray dogs for adoption

The corporation said the initiative is part of its efforts towards humane management of stray dogs, and promotion of adoption and animal welfare. The dogs were adopted by Sujaya Jagadish.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 22:01 IST
