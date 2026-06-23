Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

North Corporation resolves issues at 50 waterlogging spots flagged by Bengaluru traffic police

A BNCC statement said 20 of the 81 spots fall outside its jurisdiction. Issues have been resolved at 50 locations; work is underway at four and desilting is on at two.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 21:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 June 2026, 21:45 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newswaterlogging

Follow us on :

Follow Us