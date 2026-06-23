North Corporation resolves issues at 50 waterlogging spots flagged by Bengaluru traffic police

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) has taken preventive measures at 50 of the 81 spots prone to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/waterlogging">waterlogging</a>, identified by the traffic police.</p>.<p>A BNCC statement said 20 of the 81 spots fall outside its jurisdiction. Issues have been resolved at 50 locations; work is underway at four and desilting is on at two.</p>.<p>BNCC Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar visited a few such spots on Monday.</p>.<p>During the inspection, Kumar visited the storm water drain near Sparsh Hospital on Hennur-Bagalur Main Road and reviewed waterlogging issues during heavy rainfall. He directed officials to immediately remove floating waste and obstructions that could hinder the free flow of rainwater.</p>.GBA, traffic police fix 107 waterlogging-prone spots across Bengaluru.<p>Noting that a few identified spots fall outside the BNCC jurisdiction, Kumar asked that the issues be taken up with the respective city corporation. He also asked staff to coordinate with their counterparts in other corporations to prevent waterlogging on roads.</p>.<p>"The commissioner told the officials that even if certain waterlogging locations do not directly fall under the BNCC's jurisdiction, any obstacles or contributing factors originating within the BNCC limits should be identified and addressed promptly in the interest of public convenience," a BNCC statement said.</p>.<p>"Similarly, if waterlogging on roads within the BNCC limits is caused by issues originating in neighbouring civic jurisdictions, officials should coordinate with the authorities concerned of the respective corporation and accord priority to resolving such problems."</p>