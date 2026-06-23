Not 89, over 749 trees in danger of being cut for Indiranagar flyover in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The proposed elevated corridor through Indiranagar may affect far more trees than officially estimated.</p>.<p>An independent tree survey by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indiranagar">Indiranagar </a>residents has found at least 749 trees along the alignment of the proposed elevated corridor connecting Old Madras Road and Hosur Road.</p>.<p>The detailed project report (DPR), however, mentions that only 89 trees will be cut and 70 trimmed. The survey is not yet complete.</p>.<p>On Sunday, more than 100 residents, supported by I Change Indiranagar, walked along the proposed corridor running through Indiranagar's 80 Feet Road, 100 Feet Road and CMH Road to count and document trees that could be affected by the project, proposed by Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (B-SMILE).</p>.Karnataka: Experts raise concerns over quality issues in Hubballi's Chennamma Circle flyover.<p>Residents organised the exercise amid concerns over what they termed a mismatch between the numbers mentioned in the DPR and the actual tree cover on the ground. While one section of the DPR states that 89 trees will be axed, another, on compensatory afforestation, notes that 235 fall within the construction width of the corridor.</p>.<p>However, the citizen survey, conducted using the Urban Tree Map application developed by Nature's Ark, has so far documented 749 trees from 1,500 photographs, with the final count expected to rise. Residents said preliminary findings show that 90% of the trees recorded are healthy.</p>.<p>The survey recorded tree species, including mahogany, gulmohur and rain tree. Residents also spotted birds such as white-cheeked barbet, Asian koel and rose-ringed parakeet during the exercise.</p>