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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Not 89, over 749 trees in danger of being cut for Indiranagar flyover in Bengaluru

Residents organised the exercise amid concerns over what they termed a mismatch between the numbers mentioned in the DPR and the actual tree cover on the ground.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 22:05 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 22:05 IST
Karnataka NewsBenglauruFlyovertreesIndiranagar

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