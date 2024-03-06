Not the best of times for independent filmmakers, says veteran Agashe

Movie buffs were treated to a combination of thought-provoking films and interesting panel discussions on Day 5 of 15th Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) on Tuesday.
‘Peace Notes’, a documentary, was screened to a packed house. Directed by Maya Chandra and Akhil G Kumar, it chronicled the journey of the South Asian Symphony Organisation (SASO) and its quest to unite South Asian people through music.
In the ensuing interaction on ‘Diplomacy through Music,’ SASO founders retired diplomat Nirupama Menon Rao and her husband Sudhakar Rao, a retired IAS officer, were joined by scientist Indira Chandrashekhar and Dr Janhavi Phalkey.
Nirupama said, “All South Asian countries are organically connected and the orchestra is a model of how society should be and intends to unite South Asia through music.”
Sudhakar said the travel and logistical arrangements for orchestras cost enormously. “We have mainly used our savings. But there have been a few sponsors,” he said.
Dr Phalkey said state-led music diplomacy has a history, but added that SASO is a unique initiative since it is by people, for people and of people.
Earlier, veteran actor Mohan Agashe, filmmakers Sunil Sukthankar, T S Nagabharana and film editors Kai Eiermann and Saman Alvitigala from Germany and Sri Lanka, respectively, addressed a press conference moderated by filmmaker P Sheshadri.
Aghashe said it is very difficult for independent filmmakers to survive in an era where corporate conglomerates are into production and advised budding filmmakers to have alternative profession. Nagabharana spoke of the need to decentralise film festivals.
There was also a session on ‘Art Direction and Production Design’. Marathi film ‘Sthal,’ a film depicting patriarchy in a distressed agrarian setting, attracted audiences.
German film ‘Measures of Men’ and Palestinian film ‘The Teacher’ were critically acclaimed. Ken Loach’s The Old Oak awed the audience.
