Notice issued to owners of 10,000 properties for paying lower tax in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru:The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) IT team, along with NIC has found that owners of nearly 10,000 properties paid a lower property tax resulting in a loss of revenue of close to Rs 370 crore. </p>.<p>The GPS team set up by GBA conducted a house-to-house survey to compile the details, which along with drone images of each property, was used to identify those that had paid lower cess. </p>.<p>“The GPS details of the property along with the usage on the ground are recorded. The data is used to compare with drone data and digitised built-up area. If built-up area is more and citizen has declared less or usage is commercial (part or full) but has not been declared then a Show Cause notice to pay evaded taxes along with interest and penalty is sent,” a statement by GBA said.</p>.<p>Based on the number of years of evasion of tax, close to 49,000 notices– one notice for each year - as each property has paid less tax for about five years on average have been issued.</p>.BMTC bus rampage in Bengaluru: Narrow escape for people after suspected brake failure.<p>Citizens who get notice can reply or appeal online at https://BBMPenyaya.karnataka. gov.in within 15 days of notice.</p>.<p>They can also pay immediately online at https://BBMPtax.karnataka.gov. in</p>