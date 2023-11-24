Now, AI-driven tool to beat Bengaluru’s traffic

Speaking to DH, M N Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), explained that this project, for which tenders have been floated, will soon be made available to the public in real time. “At the end of the day, we want to create APIs that anybody can use. We are looking at a way to share our data on a live basis on our website so people can see real-time traffic flow and congestion. We have a detailed requirement from companies for doing this and they will do so in a phased manner once the work order is given,” he said.