Now, AI-driven tool to beat Bengaluru’s traffic

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) are now using AI-powered predictive analysis to study, predict and prepare for congestion on major high-traffic corridors in the city. Soon, this will be made available to the public in real-time so they can plan their commute.
DH accessed data from the police for one such junction -- Iblur on the Outer Ring Road where the experiment is currently on. Scraping data from camera feeds and third-party sources to assess the vehicle volume at any hour on any day of the week, BTP is drawing upon AI-powered predictive analysis to arm themselves against a potential gridlock situation.
Throughout September, Iblur junction, which links the Sarjapur Road and the Outer Ring Road, saw an average of about 79,310 metres of congestion, with about 4 km of congestion per day. At peak hours, roughly 800 to 900 metres of traffic congestion was recorded at the junction. Similarly, October saw about 2 km of congestion per day, peaking at an average of 800 metres at 6 pm on any given day.
They have also recorded congestion at the junction on three days in the past week to get an hourly and daily average of traffic congestion expected at the junction. Surprisingly, last Saturday saw about 3 km of congestion all day, compared to about 435 metres and 853 metres on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic South) Shiva Prakash Devaraju told DH that they are using data from companies along the Outer Ring Road to understand how to manage the ripple effects on Iblur junction.
“Over the past month, we have recorded between 1.5 and 2 lakh vehicles entering and exiting the campuses during the weekdays,” he said.
“This is important because there is a correlation between these numbers and the traffic impact at Iblur junction,” he said. He added that he plans to conduct similar simulations at Dairy Circle, Central Silk Board, and Sarakki junctions.
Besides prediction, he said that such analyses will help the police understand why congestion has occurred and decide on preventive measures, such as changing the timings of traffic signals, restricting heavy vehicles, opening or closing U-turns in real-time and preparing alternative routes for future situations, if necessary.
Going forward, the police plan to superimpose this data with feed from AI cameras on some high-traffic corridors to get an exact vehicle count passing through each junction each hour.
Speaking to DH, M N Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), explained that this project, for which tenders have been floated, will soon be made available to the public in real time. “At the end of the day, we want to create APIs that anybody can use. We are looking at a way to share our data on a live basis on our website so people can see real-time traffic flow and congestion. We have a detailed requirement from companies for doing this and they will do so in a phased manner once the work order is given,” he said.
Highlights - Corridors under study * Old Madras Road * Hosur Road * Tumakuru Road * Outer Ring Road (east and west) * Inner Ring Road * Ballari Road * Mysuru Road