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Now, an immersive playground for Bengaluru’s science buffs

Blending interactive exhibits with narrative-led design, a new experience centre nudges visitors to engage deeply with science and tech
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 21:23 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 21:23 IST
Bengaluru newsMetrolife

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