Now, anybody can be a director

<p>On a Sunday evening, you’re grabbing coffee on M G Road when a group of people approach you with a bizarre question: “Would you like to direct a short film?” They have the equipment, technicians and actors. All they need is for you to direct a 30-second vertical film, based on a prompt or prop they give you. This is how Spot Director works.</p>.<p>“It began as a passion project with four actors. Now, we have 50 cast and crew members,” says Aman Khatri, founder of Spot Director. Aman, who is a product designer and theatre artiste, found other people within his theatre group to join him in this pursuit. “We were all looking for acting projects. We realised that by getting strangers to direct, we could act,” he says.</p>.<p>Started in December 2025, the initiative takes inspiration from a US-based series. Aman initially self-funded the initiative. Now brand collaborations help fund their setup. Except for these collaborations, other videos remain non-monetised.</p>.<p>Every weekend, members scout localities across Bengaluru, hunting for their next director. Those who agree are given a prompt or prop, and the team helps shape the story bringing the director’s vision to life. The shoot can take over an hour, followed by a day or two of editing. “Most people hesitate. But when they agree, we get to witness so much creativity,” Aman shares.</p>.<p>Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Maulik Shah was one such participant. With a megaphone in one hand, he donned the director’s hat effortlessly. Given the prompt ‘littering’, he directed a film cheekily titled ‘Litter-ally Not Cool’. “I enjoyed the process. I would love to work with them again,” says Dr Maulik. </p>.<p>The films are uploaded on their Instagram and YouTube channel (both @spotdirector). The group has made over 40 films, with its most popular video garnering 2 million views on YouTube. “We hope to take this format to other cities and eventually direct feature films,” says Aman.</p>