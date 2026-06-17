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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Now, anybody can be a director

A Bengaluru group is giving people a prompt, a crew and one task: direct a 30-second film
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 23:00 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 23:00 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaMetrolife

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