<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Authority (BMTC) has introduced eight new 'Vajra Vistara' air-conditioned Volvo bus services between the Kempegowda Bus Station (Majestic) and Channapatna. </p>.<p>Former Bangalore Rural MP and BAMUL president, DK Suresh, and Channapatna MLA CP Yogeshwara flagged off the services at Majestic on May 8. </p>.<p>The BMTC has been launching bus services to neighbouring towns after the Transport Department expanded its operational area up to 40 km beyond the city limits late last year.</p>.<p>In March this year, it launched Vajra Vistara services connecting Majestic to Ramanagara and Banashankari to Kanakapura. The Channapatna service is an extension of the Ramanagara route. </p>.<p>The Majestic-Ramanagara route (V-EX-RMN-1, which sees 32 daily trips with six buses, has served 33,000 passengers so far. Following public demand, the service is being extended to Channapatna. </p>.<p>The Majestic-Channapatna bus service (V-CPT-1) is being operated with eight buses and 44 daily trips. </p>.<p>The first service from Majestic is at 7.20 am and the last at 9.40 pm. The first service from Channapatna is at 5.15 am and the last at 7.05 pm. </p>.<p>The fare, inclusive of toll charges and GST, is Rs 105. The Ramanagara-Channapatna fare is Rs 25. </p>.<p>The BMTC is also offering passes: daily (Rs 180); weekly (Rs 1,000), and monthly (Rs 2,700). </p>.<p>The corporation also plans to introduce AC bus services connecting Bengaluru to Malur, Vijayapura and Solur in the coming months. </p>.<p>The BMTC insists that it will not compete with the KSRTC, which operates bus services to satellite towns and far-off cities.</p>.<p>According to the BMTC, the KSRTC operates ordinary (non-AC) services to these neighbouring towns, while it's planning only AC services. </p>.<p>In April 2023, the BMTC launched Volvo bus services to Chikkaballapur — its longest route at the time — with the KSRTC's permission. </p>.<p>The BMTC operates 6,275 bus services with 65,952 trips daily, covering 13.06 lakh km. </p>