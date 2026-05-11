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Now, travel on BMTC's AC buses to Channapatna

Former Bangalore Rural MP and BAMUL president, DK Suresh, and Channapatna MLA CP Yogeshwara flagged off the services at Majestic on May 8.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 22:31 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 22:31 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBMTC

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