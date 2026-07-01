Nurse killed after container truck hits motorcycle   

<p>Bengaluru: A 28-year-old man was killed after his <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/motorcycle">motorcycle</a> collided with a container truck near Banaswadi in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">East Bengaluru</a> on Tuesday night, police said.</p>.<p>Kelwin, a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> native working as a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nurse">nurse</a> at a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/private-hospital">private hospital</a> and living in Ramamurthy Nagar, was returning home on his motorcycle when a container truck hit him from behind. </p>.24-year-old biker killed in head-on collision on birthday in Bengaluru.<p>The impact caused him to lose balance and fall onto the road. The truck ran over him, leading to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fatal-injuries">fatal injuries</a>.</p>.<p>Banaswadi traffic police have registered a case.</p>