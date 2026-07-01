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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Nurse killed after container truck hits motorcycle   

The impact caused him to lose balance and fall onto the road. The truck ran over him, leading to fatal injuries.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 20:39 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 20:39 IST
India NewsBengaluruMotorcycleNurseKilled

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