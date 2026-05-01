<p>Bengaluru: A second-year student was found dead on April 29 in the hostel of a private nursing college in Bommasandra, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as Adhityan P A (20). His father, Pradeep S from Thiruvananthapuram has alleged foul play and sought a detailed probe.</p><p>However, Hebbagodi police said preliminary investigation suggests this to be a case of suicide. The nursing student left a suicide note and stated that no one is responsible for his death. Police also indicated that he was under depression.</p>.College student dies by suicide in Dharwad, 3 policemen suspended.<p>Based on the complaint, a UDR has been registered and further investigation is under way.</p><p>Police said that around 20 days ago, college authorities had checked some students suspected of drug consumption, but the incident was not reported to them. </p><p>“All aspects are being verified,” police said.</p>