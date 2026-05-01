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Nursing student found dead in college hostel in Bengaluru's Bommasandra, cops recover suicide note

Th student's father has alleged foul play and sought a detailed probe.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 08:21 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 08:21 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru news

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