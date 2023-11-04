NZ vs Pakistan match: 1,200 police personnel deployed to manage crowd

Bengaluru: Elaborate security arrangements are in place for the World Cup fixture between New Zealand and Pakistan at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday morning.
As many as 1,200 police personnel have been deployed to maintain security and make sure no untoward incidents take place, said Shekhar H Tekkannavar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Division.
"Four KSRP platoons, seven anti-sabotage check teams, a mobile command and control vehicle, a water jet, two District-Special Weapons and Tactics teams (D-SWAT), and four ambulances have been deployed,” Tekkannavar told DH. “All key points would be manned.”
The DCP urged fans to check their match tickets to know which objects are allowed into the ground.
"Attendees will not be allowed to carry water bottles, match boxes and lighters, and flags, buntings, placards and posters,” the DCP said, adding that required items would be provided at the stands inside the stadium.
Well-placed sources confirmed to DH that no official directive has been issued to restrict fans from raising slogans supporting their teams.
When Pakistan played Australia at the stadium on October 20, a video had gone viral, where a policeman was seen telling a fan to not raise 'Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans.
Traffic restrictions
The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has issued parking restrictions that would be in place from 7 am to 11 pm.
Parking is prohibited on Queen's Road, MG Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Central Street, Cubbon Road, St Mark's Road, Museum Road, Kasturba Road, Ambedkar Veedhi, Lavelle Road, Vittal Mallya Road, and Nrupathunga Road.
People can pay and park on King's Road, the UB City parking lot, 1 SOBHA Mall, Safina Plaza, and the first floor of the BMTC bus stand in Shivajinagar.
Taxis can pick up and drop fans on the stretch of Cubbon Road between BRV Junction and gate number G7 of the stadium, while autos can be hailed near the Cubbon Park metro station.