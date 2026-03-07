Obscene photos, rotten vegetables found in mysterious parcel to KIA office

<p>Bengaluru: A bizarre parcel containing rotten vegetables, discarded items and obscene photographs of men and women, allegedly sent to an administrative office at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), has led to a police complaint for harassment and creating fear among staff.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said Manjunath, an administrative staff member at KIA, filed a case against the suspect, identified as Bose Bodh Bandaranaike, who reportedly roamed various locations within the airport between January 6 and January 22.</p>.<p>He visited the post office inside the airport and sent a cotton box parcel addressed to the office. When opened, officials found rotten tomatoes, decayed flower garlands, iron pieces, a toothpaste cover, and obscene photographs.</p>.'... I wanna feel you': Woman alleges obscene abuse in public view in Bengaluru's Indiranagar.<p>Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused sent the parcel to mentally harass KIAL officers and staff. The complainant further said that the items were intended to create fear and suspicion of black magic, disturbing employees as they carried out their duties, police said.</p>.<p>“Based on the complaint, the Airport police have registered a case, and efforts are on to nab the accused, whose movements were captured on CCTV. The suspect, believed to be aged between 35 and 40 years, will be questioned to ascertain the exact motive after he is taken into custody,” a senior police officer said.</p>