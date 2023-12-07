Officials gave away 2-acre forest land to dead man: Probe

Bengaluru: A probe into forest encroachments in south Bengaluru has found that revenue authorities sanctioned 2 acres in UM Kaval forest to a man 18 years after his death, with the forest department claiming collusion of officials with land grabbers.
The deputy conservator of forests (DCF) states that the assistant commissioner gave away the forest patch in 2018 based on fabricated documents as the person had died in 2001.
In his letter to the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner, DCF N Ravindra Kumar noted that the land is part of the 167-acre 15 gunta Uttarahalli Manavarthe (UM) Kaval notified as reserve forest through a government order in 1916.
The two acres in survey number 12 of UM Kaval were encroached thanks to the orders by revenue officials, the DCF said, pointing to the order issued by D B Natesh, the then assistant commissioner of Bengaluru South sub-division.
Natesh's order acknowledged that the land rights documents (RTC) did not reflect Vajrappa's name, but cited a report by the Bengaluru South tahsildar that said the coconut trees on the land were 20 years old and saguvali chits confirm that the land was sanctioned to H Vajrappa, son of Hucchaiah
The DCF, however, noted that several documents were fabricated.
"On 25-05-2018, the forest land was illegally granted by creating documents which did not exist and which have no authenticity. Prima facie, there is involvement of several revenue officials. The illegal grant is in direct violation of several orders issued by the Supreme Court and the high court," the letter said.
Interestingly, Hucchaiah (Vajrappa's father) was granted 2 acres of land in the same survey number in 1957. However, he sold the same by taking permission from the deputy commissioner in 2010. As per the rules, two persons from the same family are not eligible for land grant.
Moreover, the government had not issued a notification to allow non-forest activity in the said land.
"Despite all the lacunae, revenue officials had joined hands with land grabbers to grant the land in the custody of the forest department to Vajrappa in 2018 though the person himself had died in 2001. Making such entries in revenue records is a punishable offence," he said.
The letter sought details of the officials involved in the granting of the land. "The department is bound to take action under sections 3(B) and 3(A) of the Forest (Conservation) Act 1980," Ravindra said.
Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner K A Dayananda did not respond to queries and calls.