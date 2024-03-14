Okalipuram Junction eases traffic with two flyovers

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar inaugurated two new flyovers and a railway underbridge at Okalipuram Junction, built at Rs 102.84 crore.
The flyovers connect the KSR Bengaluru railway stations from Rajajinagar and Malleswaram.
However, the signal-free intersection remains incomplete as two underpasses providing direct access to the railway station’s second entrance and Rajajinagar are still under construction.
The BBMP revealed it spent Rs 165.95 crore on property acquisitions for the flyover and underpass construction.
An additional Rs 87.60 crore is allocated for underpasses facilitating a free left towards the railway station and Rajajinagar.
The project aims to ease travel to Malleswaram, Rajajinagar, and Majestic areas. With the completion of flyover work at the shopping mall, the overall traffic experience in the place is expected to improve.
Shivakumar also inaugurated a garbage transfer station and automated waste segregation unit in Ejipura. The mechanised station eliminates roadside waste transfer from auto tippers to compactors, the BBMP said.
The BBMP is building three transfer stations at Rs 40 crore.
Besides Ejipura, the two others are planned in Binnypet and Mahadevapura. The automated waste segregation unit, costing Rs 12.5 crore, will be located at the transfer station.
The operation and maintenance of three transfer stations are going to be costly as the BBMP aims to spend nearly Rs 270 crore for the next seven years.
Rajiv Gandhi statue unveiled
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar unveiled a 15-foot statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at a busy junction connecting Rajajinagar and Malleswaram.
The BBMP spent Rs 1.25 crore to install the statue and another Rs 1.40 crore for developing the junction.
(Published 13 March 2024, 22:20 IST)