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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Okalipuram railway underpass work resumes, to be completed in 25 days

On Tuesday, GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao directed officials to complete the pending works beneath the Chennai railway line on the Okalipuram eight-lane corridor within 25 days.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 21:42 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 21:42 IST
India NewsBengaluruOkalipuramOkalipuram underpass

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