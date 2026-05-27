Bengaluru: Okalipuram railway underpass work resumes, to be completed in 25 days

<p>Bengaluru: The much-delayed railway underpass work at Okalipuram has finally resumed, with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/greater-bengaluru-authority">Greater Bengaluru Authority</a> (GBA) and the Bengaluru Central City Corporation directing contractors to complete the work in 25 days.</p>.<p>A portion of the underpass near the third entrance of the KSR Bengaluru railway station had been stuck for several years, especially after the restructuring of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bbmp">BBMP</a>) a year ago.</p>.GBA chief gives 3-month deadline for Wind Tunnel Road underpass.<p>On Tuesday, GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao directed officials to complete the pending works beneath the Chennai railway line on the Okalipuram eight-lane corridor within 25 days.</p>.<p>“The Railways has already completed two box-pushing structures beneath the Chennai railway track.</p>.<p>The construction of the connecting road for vehicular traffic through one of the box sections on the route from Majestic to Rajajinagar should be ready in 25 days,” he said.</p>.<p>Rao further directed officials to immediately commence and complete the construction of the connecting road to the box passage leading towards the railway station, a 1,200-mm diameter stormwater drain for rainwater discharge, a 63-metre retaining wall and pedestrian footpaths.</p>.<p>A new pedestrian foot overbridge is also planned at the location.</p>