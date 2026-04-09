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Ola Electric staff booked for Rs 1.6 crore fraud in Bengaluru's Indiranagar

The fraud came to light during an internal audit at the company on CMH Road.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 22:26 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 22:26 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsFraudOla Electric

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