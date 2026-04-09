<p>Indiranagar police have booked an area manager and seven staff members of Ola Electric Technologies Private Ltd for allegedly misappropriating over Rs 1.6 crore by manipulating the billing system.</p>.<p>The accused have been identified as Manjunath Uvappa, Ajit Sahani, H Prathipa, Dilip Kumar, Bharat S, Anandan P, Shahrukh Khan, and Sham Tabrez. Uvappa works as the area manager. </p>.<p>A senior officer from the Indiranagar police station said a case has been registered based on a complaint by the company’s legal advisor.</p>.Parts of Bengaluru waterlogged after heavy rains; daily life disrupted.<p>The fraud came to light during an internal audit at the company on CMH Road. Investigations revealed that the accused allegedly generated fake bills through the cash register system and siphoned off money for personal use, violating company rules.</p>.<p>Police will issue notices to all of the accused as part of the investigation.</p>