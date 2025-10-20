<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and senior executive Subrath Kumar Das after an employee allegedly killed himself.</p><p>The deceased, K Aravind (38), reportedly left behind a 28-page death note, alleging persistent harassment at his workplace.</p><p>A senior police officer said that the case was registered based on a complaint filed by Ashwin Kannan, Aravind’s brother. The FIR names Bhavish Aggarwal, Subrath Kumar Das, Head, Vehicle Homologations and Regulation, and others under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The complainant has also alleged financial irregularities amounting to Rs 17.46 lakh after Aravind’s death.</p><p>"Aravind’s salary and intensive were withheld by the company," alleged in the complaint filed.</p>.Ola enters Battery Energy Storage Systems market; launches Ola Shakti.<p>The incident was reported on September 28, when Aravind allegedly consumed poison at his home. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he died later. The family later discovered his death note and accused senior Ola executives of workplace harassment, claiming that the HR department failed to provide a clear explanation regarding money transfers to Aravind’s bank account.</p><p>“Soon after the complaint, we issued notices to the individuals named in the FIR, and they have submitted written explanations. Further investigations are underway,” an investigating officer said.</p><p>Ola in a statement released on Monday said that the company challenged the registration of the FIR before the Karnataka High Court and protective orders have been passed in its favour.</p><p>"During his tenure, Aravind never raised any complaint or grievance regarding his employment or any harassment. His role also did not involve any direct interaction with the company’s top management, including the promoter," Ola spokesperson said.</p>