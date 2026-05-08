<p>Bengaluru: The Old Airport Road, which connects the central business district (CBD) and the tech corridor, is all set to get a third grade separator. Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) has taken up the construction of a bi-directional underpass at Wind Tunnel Road in Murgeshpalya, which was originally part of the signal-free corridor project conceived almost a decade ago.</p><p>While the project could allow commuters to move more swiftly, local residents have urged the authorities to also address traffic congestion near Manipal Hospital and on top of the Marathahalli underpass, where vehicles pile up for several kilometres on both sides.</p>.BTP imposes 3-day Marathahalli Bridge traffic ban for Metro work.<p>Engineers said the work will be taken up in three phases. “We will now begin excavation work by blocking a portion of the road between Marathahalli and Domlur. We will then build the retaining wall and complete the box work using pre-cast concrete elements. The other side of the road will be taken up subsequently,” the executive engineer in charge of the project told <em>DH</em>. He said the corporation would need about 120 to 150 days to complete the entire project.</p><p>During the construction phase, officials said they would maintain a four-lane road to ensure minimal traffic disruption. “We have made alternative arrangements for the movement of heavy vehicles, which will have to take a longer route,” the engineer said.</p><p>An underpass at Wind Tunnel Road was part of the signal-free corridor project, which also included the construction of similar grade separators at the Suranjandas Road junction and Kundalahalli junction. While the Kundalahalli underpass was opened to the public in mid-2022, the Suranjandas Road underpass was ready in early 2023. Both projects took a long time to complete, but commuters continued to face traffic congestion at multiple points along the route.</p><p>With the corporation now building an underpass at Wind Tunnel Road, residents fear that vehicles will now pile up in front of Manipal Hospital. Vinod Jacob, a resident of the area, said the corporation and the traffic police would have to sit together to design a solution to the congestion near the hospital. “One option could be adding an extra lane to provide a free left towards Jeevanbhima Nagar. Another option is to ask the hospital management to provide separate entry and exit points,” he said.</p><p>Corporation officials admitted that the signal in front of the hospital is likely to witness congestion, while promising to discuss solutions with the hospital management and traffic police.</p>