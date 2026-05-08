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Old Airport Rd to get 3rd underpass; Marathahalli congestion still a worry

Local residents have urged the authorities to also address traffic congestion near Manipal Hospital.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 10:28 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 10:28 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsAirporttraffic congestion

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