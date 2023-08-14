Cops detain 2 more in Bengaluru on NIA complaint over illegal immigrants

Police have detained two more people in connection with the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) complaint over illegal immigrants residing in the city. On Tuesday, the Bellandur police arrested three people: Abdul Khader Talukder, Khalil Chaprasi, and Mohammad Jahid. They lacked valid documents to remain in the city. Chaprasi entered India in 2011 by crossing the border. He aided another suspect, Khader, in the border crossing. Jahid informed the police that he paid Rs 20,000 to a man named Dulal to enter India.