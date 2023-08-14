Cops detain 2 more in Bengaluru on NIA complaint over illegal immigrants

Police have detained two more people in connection with the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) complaint over illegal immigrants residing in the city. On Tuesday, the Bellandur police arrested three people: Abdul Khader Talukder, Khalil Chaprasi, and Mohammad Jahid. They lacked valid documents to remain in the city. Chaprasi entered India in 2011 by crossing the border. He aided another suspect, Khader, in the border crossing. Jahid informed the police that he paid Rs 20,000 to a man named Dulal to enter India.
Of the two detained, one possesses both a passport and a visa, but the other claims to be from Uttar Pradesh and has a birth certificate from his hometown. The FIR has been lodged against over 80 people, with 43 names specifically listed and the rest categorised as ‘others’.
The FIR also reveals that Khader facilitated border crossing for people, made arrangements for their stay in Indian cities, and arranged job placements as security guards, housekeepers, and labourers for immigrants. A police officer said the detained people were interrogated, and efforts to locate more people are underway.
“The NIA compiled a list of individuals from the arrested suspects’ contact lists. Some of these contacts are not in Bengaluru,” the officer said.
He mentioned that among those named in the FIR, some might possess all the necessary documents. A search operation has been initiated, and verifications will be conducted prior to making arrests.