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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Centre empowers DCs to penalise polluters after Supreme Court order

The ministry’s notification noted that the Centre may revoke the delegation of powers 'if such a course of action is necessary in public interest'.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 20:52 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 20:52 IST
India NewsBengaluruBengaluru newsSupreme Court

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