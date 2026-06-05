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Once Upon A Frame

The station’s history may be overshadowed by its neighbour, the historic Seshadripuram police station, but its stories have long since become Bengaluru folklore.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 17:56 IST
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Upparepet Police Station (Now): The present structure looks less Stasi-era and more welcoming with its tiled roof and potted plants at the entrance.

Upparepet Police Station (Now): The present structure looks less Stasi-era and more welcoming with its tiled roof and potted plants at the entrance.

Credit: DH Photo/B K Janardhan

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Published 05 June 2026, 17:56 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsMetrolife

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