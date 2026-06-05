<p class="bodytext">If Bengaluru’s police stations could narrate stories, Upparpet, one of the oldest, would have enough for several seasons of a crime thriller. Perched at the edge of the old pete, it has watched the city reinvent itself around Majestic’s crowded bus stands, railway platforms and cinema halls. In the 1980s and 90s, the neighbourhood was a magnet for counterfeit electronics, pirated movie CDs and every shade of grey-market enterprise, centred around the deceptively named National Market and Burma Bazaar. Interstate fugitives were common since Majestic was the transit hub, as were gambling dens, betting rackets and covert dance clubs. All of these, one imagines, kept the officers perpetually in cat-and-mouse mode. The station’s history may be overshadowed by its neighbour, the historic Seshadripuram police station, but its stories have long since become Bengaluru folklore.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic"><em>Once Upon A Frame is a new monthly column that revisits Bengaluru through then-and-now photographs, pairing archival images with frames from the same spots today. From vanished facades to surviving street corners, readers are invited to send in old photographs, memories, and suggestions for places they would like us to revisit across the city. Write to metrolife@deccanherald.co.in</em></span></p>