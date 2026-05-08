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Once Upon a Frame

For around six decades, it has faithfully circled a nearly one-km stretch of Cubbon Park. ‘Putani’, meaning little in Kannada, was never merely a name — the train itself was a child-sized stand-in for wonder.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 23:29 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 23:29 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsMetrolife

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