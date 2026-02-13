<p>A one-day conference will focus on inclusivity and diversity in art and cultural spaces. </p>.<p>Titled ‘Beyond headcount diversity’, it is organised by the Museum of Art and Photography (MAP). This is its third edition.</p>.<p>The event will include panel discussions, theatre performances, talks, and interactive sessions.</p>.<p>The day begins with talks by Arnika Ahldag of MAP and Taha Haaziq, the secretary of Goa’s State Commission for Persons with Disabilities. </p>.<p>Some other interesting sessions include ‘Understanding conflict through an anti-oppressive lens’ by Alternative Justice and ‘Poster politics: Caste in Indian cinema’s imagery’ by The Blue Dawn. </p>.<p>A deaf-led inclusive walkthrough of the museum will also be held. The day concludes with a theatre performance, ‘The song of ghetto’ by Jangama Collective. </p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">February 14, 9.30 am to 7.30 pm, at MAP, Kasturba Road. For details, look up map-india.org.</span></p>