'Prasad' poisoning? One dead, 70 hospitalised in B'luru after eating temple food

"We have information that about 70 people have been admitted to different hospitals. The health department has identified five hospitals in which maximum patients have been admitted. Looking at the situation, in one of the hospitals, they have dedicated an entire floor to treat ICU patients. Patients suspect that the prasad they ate at the temple on Saturday must have led to alleged food poisoning. But there were also others who did not eat the prasad and yet developed dysentery and vomiting. So it needs to be verified," he said.