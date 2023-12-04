JOIN US
Bengaluru

One dead in head-on collision between two vehicles in Bengaluru

A Maruti Omni and a Tata Ace collided head-on on the Gauribidanur state highway near the Gollahalli village.
Last Updated 03 December 2023, 20:04 IST

Bengaluru: A head-on collision between two vehicles killed a driver and grievously injured another in the Doddaballapur taluk on the city's northern outskirts on Saturday morning, according to police. 

A Maruti Omni and a Tata Ace collided head-on on the Gauribidanur state highway near the Gollahalli village. 

The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Shivakumar, a native of Bagalagunte. Another person, 37-year-old Antaram, suffered grievous injuries and has been admitted to the government hospital in Doddaballapur for treatment. 

Doddballapur Rural police have taken up a case and launched investigations.  

(Published 03 December 2023, 20:04 IST)
