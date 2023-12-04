One dead in head-on collision between two vehicles in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A head-on collision between two vehicles killed a driver and grievously injured another in the Doddaballapur taluk on the city's northern outskirts on Saturday morning, according to police.
A Maruti Omni and a Tata Ace collided head-on on the Gauribidanur state highway near the Gollahalli village.
The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Shivakumar, a native of Bagalagunte. Another person, 37-year-old Antaram, suffered grievous injuries and has been admitted to the government hospital in Doddaballapur for treatment.
Doddballapur Rural police have taken up a case and launched investigations.