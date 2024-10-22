One killed, 14 rescued as under-construction building collapses in Bengaluru's Hennur amidst heavy rains

<p>Bengaluru: At least one person was killed and five others are still feared trapped after a multistoried under-construction building collapsed on Tuesday near Hennur following heavy rains in Bengaluru. </p><p>Police sources confirmed that 14 people have been rescued so far from the debris of the six-storied building located in Anjanadri Layout under Hennur police station limits. The 14 have been moved to various hospitals in the city. </p><p>“Around 20 people, mostly construction workers, were trapped,” a police senior officer told <em>DH.</em> </p>.Bengaluru Rains: Kendriya Vihar Apartments flooded; Rescue Ops in full swing.<p>Sources from the Fire and Emergency Services confirmed to DH that the control room was alerted at 4.10 pm. The building is said to be in Babusabpalya. </p><p>“Three fire tenders have been dispatched,” a senior officer said. “One person is rescued. Operations are continuing.”</p><p>Further details are awaited.</p>