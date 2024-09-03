One killed, four injured after car crashes into biker, falls from flyover in Bengaluru's Yeshwanthpur

Bengaluru: In a freak incident, a passenger of a speeding sedan was killed after the car crashed into a biker and fell from the flyover near Yeshwanthpur Circle, Northwest Bengaluru, in the early hours of Tuesday.
The Volkswagen sedan had four people inside it – Mithun (29), Shabareesh (29), Shankar Ram (29), and Anushree (23). According to the Yeshwanthpur traffic police, they were all friends who worked in the IT sector. Mithun, the car driver, and Shabareesh, had travelled from Coimbatore to meet their friends who lived in Malleswaram, said an officer.
The crash occurred at around 3:45 am at a dangerous near-90° accident-prone turn on the flyover towards Tumakuru. Police noted that the car rammed into the median, crossed over to the other lane, and collided head-on with a biker named Manjunath (38) who was coming from the opposite direction, before falling over the crash barrier and onto the road below.
The impact crushed the front of the car entirely. All four passengers of the car sustained severe injuries and were taken to Manipal Hospitals, Yeshwanthpur.
Shabareesh died after a few hours while the others are undergoing treatment. Manjunath sustained minor injuries.
“We suspect that the driver had been under the influence of alcohol. We will be collecting a blood sample to test,” said an officer from the Yeshwanthpur traffic police station.
Published 03 September 2024, 05:34 IST