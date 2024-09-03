One killed, four injured after car crashes into biker, falls from flyover in Bengaluru's Yeshwanthpur

The crash occurred at around 3:45 am at a dangerous near-90° accident-prone turn on the flyover towards Tumakuru. Police noted that the car rammed into the median, crossed over to the other lane, and collided head-on with a biker named Manjunath (38) who was coming from the opposite direction, before falling over the crash barrier and onto the road below.

The impact crushed the front of the car entirely. All four passengers of the car sustained severe injuries and were taken to Manipal Hospitals, Yeshwanthpur.

Shabareesh died after a few hours while the others are undergoing treatment. Manjunath sustained minor injuries.

“We suspect that the driver had been under the influence of alcohol. We will be collecting a blood sample to test,” said an officer from the Yeshwanthpur traffic police station.