<p>Bengaluru, DHNS: The Cyber Crime Police of Bengaluru on Saturday arrested one more suspect on the charge of creating and circulating fake documents and morphed audio clips on social media with an intention to defame D B Natesh, a senior KAS officer and former MUDA commissioner.</p>.<p>RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, a resident of Mysuru, was arrested in the same case on Friday following a complaint lodged Natesh. The accused has been identified as Vinod N of Mysuru.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said that during the probe, police found that the act was triggered by enmity arising out of a dispute between Vinod and the complainant Natesh. Vinod, allegedly nursing a grudge against Natesh, had shared misleading and unverified information with Snehamayi Krishna with the intention of harming the officer's reputation. Without verifying the authenticity of the information received, Snehamayi Krishna circulated the content on social media platforms with an intention to defame the complainant.</p>.<p>Based on evidence gathered during the inquiry, Vinod was taken into custody for further interrogation.</p>