One more nurse arrested over illegal abortion racket case in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Baiyappanahalli police have arrested another nurse from Mysuru over the illegal sex-determination-female foeticide racket.
Usharani, 35, has been accused of helping Dr Chandan Ballal, who allegedly performed more than 900 illegal abortions in three years.
An officer overseeing the case said initial police investigations showed that Usharani worked in a different hospital, which was not involved in the racket. She worked separately for Dr Ballal.
He noted that further investigations regarding the case will be conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Usharani was arrested before the CID officially took over the case.
Police have so far made 11 arrests in the case that has sent shockwaves through the state.
Police busted the racket on October 15 after intercepting two suspects — Shivalinge Gowda of Mysuru and Nayan Kumar of Mandya — on Old Madras Road in eastern Bengaluru. The duo led the police to two other suspects, Veeresh and Naveen Kumar.
Further investigations led to the arrest of Dr Chandan Ballal, Dr Tulasiram, Meena, Rizma Khanum, Nisar, and Manjula.
Police investigations revealed that the gang performed more than 900 abortions in the last three years or 20-30 a month.
The sex-determination procedures were conducted with a handheld scanning machine in Mandya, while the abortions were performed at a private hospital in Mysuru, according to police.