One-Time Settlement for property tax defaulters extended till Nov 30  

Bengaluru: The state government has announced a second extension for the One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme, pushing the deadline to November 30.
This additional time is aimed at helping property owners who have struggled to clear their dues in a single payment.
Launched in February, the OTS scheme provides significant relief by waiving compounding interest on arrears and reducing penalties by 50%. Initially set to expire in July, the scheme was first extended to the end of September.
The latest extension aims to encourage property tax defaulters to settle their outstanding amounts in installments. It is also expected to assist the BBMP in meeting its annual revenue target of Rs 5,200 crore.
So far, the BBMP has collected approximately Rs 250 crore from defaulters through the OTS scheme, in addition to Rs 175 crore from the self-assessment scheme (SAS). Around 1.10 lakh properties have cleared their arrears, while 2.70 lakh properties still have unpaid dues.
The November 30 deadline is expected to be the final extension.
In the coming months, the BBMP plans to ramp up efforts to recover outstanding property taxes, including door-to-door visits to identify defaulters and issuing notices to untaxed properties.
Published 11 September 2024, 19:39 IST