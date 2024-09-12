One-Time Settlement for property tax defaulters extended till Nov 30  

Bengaluru: The state government has announced a second extension for the One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme, pushing the deadline to November 30.

This additional time is aimed at helping property owners who have struggled to clear their dues in a single payment.

Launched in February, the OTS scheme provides significant relief by waiving compounding interest on arrears and reducing penalties by 50%. Initially set to expire in July, the scheme was first extended to the end of September.