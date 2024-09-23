Onions on Wheels: Bengaluru gets mobile vans selling at Rs 35/kg to beat price surge

Bengaluru: Expect to see a mobile van rolling through your neighborhood, selling onions at just Rs 35 per kg.

On Monday, the Bengaluru branch of the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF), under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, launched mobile vans offering onions at subsidized rates, with a limit of 3 kg per person to prevent hoarding.

This initiative, part of the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF), ensures that consumers have access to quality onions from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh's Rabi harvest at lower prices, protecting them from sudden market fluctuations.

As of Monday, onion prices at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Yeshwanthpur, ranged from Rs 45 to Rs 52 per kg, while retail prices were between Rs 60 and Rs 70 per kg. The mobile vans will offer onions at Rs 35 per kg.

Currently, Bengaluru has 15 trucks, each with a 30-tonne capacity, covering locations such as Nandini Layout, Sunkadakatte, Nagarabhavi, Rajajinagar, Laggere, Malleswaram, Yeshwantpur, and Majestic. By Thursday, the city will have 50 mobile vans, according to Ravi Chandra, the NCCF branch manager.